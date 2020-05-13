Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 238,333 Shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 47.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 262,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238,333 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.23% of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF worth $7,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 582.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 140.0% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.93. 23,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,678,296. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.35 and its 200-day moving average is $31.96. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $35.18.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

