Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 4,368 Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,368 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.18% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals worth $4,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DCPH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 6,445.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. 63.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on DCPH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura Securities increased their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Nomura Instinet cut Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.24.

DCPH traded down $3.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,410. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.88 and a fifty-two week high of $71.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.98 and its 200-day moving average is $52.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 15.61 and a quick ratio of 15.61.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. Analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -5.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $1,422,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,422,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 23,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $1,031,845.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,845.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,542 shares of company stock worth $6,438,890 over the last quarter. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

