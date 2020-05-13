Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 6,979 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,979 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $6,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IAC traded down $8.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $229.00. The stock had a trading volume of 39,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,996. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.05, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $201.42 and a 200 day moving average of $222.15. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $124.60 and a one year high of $278.85.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on IAC. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Nomura upped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $296.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $272.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.05.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

