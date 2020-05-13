Alps Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,950 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $4,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIP. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 245.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cutler Group LP raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 47.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BIP shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.58.

NYSE BIP traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.06. 48,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,045. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $25.77 and a 1-year high of $56.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 160.03, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.74). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,071.43%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

