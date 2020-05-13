Alps Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 44,210 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Enphase Energy worth $6,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its position in Enphase Energy by 113.6% in the first quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENPH shares. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.52. 520,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,710,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.22. Enphase Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $13.27 and a 12 month high of $63.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 1.07.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 71.56% and a net margin of 31.15%. The company had revenue of $205.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 105.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy Inc will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $1,050,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 186,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,878,949.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 1,821,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $96,802,413.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,022.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,884,131 shares of company stock worth $99,893,779 in the last 90 days. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

