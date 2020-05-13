ALSTOM/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

ALSTOM/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ALSMY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ALSTOM/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ALSTOM/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ALSTOM/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ALSTOM/ADR in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ALSTOM/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. ALSTOM/ADR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

OTCMKTS ALSMY traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.12. The company had a trading volume of 238,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,141. ALSTOM/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $3.18 and a fifty-two week high of $5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.51.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

