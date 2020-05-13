American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) Shares Purchased by Employers Holdings Inc.

Employers Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 46.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 115,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,906,000 after buying an additional 20,685 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in American International Group by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in American International Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 6,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 279,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,335,000 after purchasing an additional 36,669 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of American International Group from $45.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on American International Group from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Standpoint Research raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.85.

American International Group stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.13. 3,632,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,069,654. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.84. American International Group Inc has a 12-month low of $16.07 and a 12-month high of $58.66. The firm has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.72). American International Group had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group Inc will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.89%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

