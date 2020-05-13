Analysts Anticipate KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $38.37 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) will announce sales of $38.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for KVH Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $34.14 million to $42.60 million. KVH Industries posted sales of $41.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that KVH Industries will report full-year sales of $165.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $153.92 million to $177.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $192.76 million, with estimates ranging from $182.71 million to $202.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow KVH Industries.

Get KVH Industries alerts:

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). KVH Industries had a net margin of 21.03% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $36.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.51 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KVHI shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of KVH Industries in a report on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of KVH Industries in a report on Thursday, March 5th. TheStreet downgraded KVH Industries from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut KVH Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.45.

NASDAQ:KVHI traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $8.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,613. KVH Industries has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $11.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $172.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.20.

In related news, CEO Van Heyningen Martin Kits sold 3,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $29,054.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,865,113.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Tavares acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.96 per share, for a total transaction of $89,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,492 shares of company stock valued at $99,420. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in KVH Industries by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,601 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 7,364 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in KVH Industries by 153.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,971 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 12,688 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in KVH Industries by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,886 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in KVH Industries by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 32,183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 58.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KVH Industries

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KVH Industries (KVHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KVH Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KVH Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.