Analysts Anticipate PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) to Announce ($0.03) Earnings Per Share

PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.
Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $7.13 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.03) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given PRGX Global an industry rank of 67 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on PRGX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut PRGX Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of PRGX Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of PRGX Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.
Shares of PRGX Global stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.53. The stock had a trading volume of 799 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,736. PRGX Global has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $7.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). PRGX Global had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $36.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.08 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that PRGX Global will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.
PRGX Global Company Profile
PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. Its recovery audit services are based on the mining of clients' purchasing-related data for overpayments to the third-party suppliers.
