Analysts Anticipate PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) to Announce ($0.03) Earnings Per Share

PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $7.13 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.03) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given PRGX Global an industry rank of 67 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PRGX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut PRGX Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of PRGX Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of PRGX Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in PRGX Global by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 6,516 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in PRGX Global by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in PRGX Global by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 10,431 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in PRGX Global by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 12,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PRGX Global by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 28,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 15,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRGX Global stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.53. The stock had a trading volume of 799 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,736. PRGX Global has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $7.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). PRGX Global had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $36.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.08 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that PRGX Global will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. Its recovery audit services are based on the mining of clients' purchasing-related data for overpayments to the third-party suppliers.

