ARC Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Receives $8.75 Average PT from Brokerages

ARC Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:AETUF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.75.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AETUF. Stifel Nicolaus raised ARC Resources to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of ARC Resources from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of ARC Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. TD Securities cut shares of ARC Resources to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS AETUF traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.81. 17,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. ARC Resources has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $6.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average of $4.65.

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.