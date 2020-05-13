ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

MT has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut ArcelorMittal from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ArcelorMittal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ArcelorMittal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

Shares of NYSE:MT traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.16. 556,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,388,127. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.16. ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $18.89.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.61). ArcelorMittal had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in ArcelorMittal by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,580,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,291 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter valued at $12,920,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 267,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 87,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 203,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 17,320 shares in the last quarter. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

