ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE: ARR):

5/8/2020 – ARMOUR Residential REIT was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. invests primarily in residential mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States Government-chartered entity. “

5/5/2020 – ARMOUR Residential REIT was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. invests primarily in residential mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States Government-chartered entity. “

4/30/2020 – ARMOUR Residential REIT had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

4/29/2020 – ARMOUR Residential REIT had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $19.00.

4/29/2020 – ARMOUR Residential REIT was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. invests primarily in residential mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States Government-chartered entity. “

4/27/2020 – ARMOUR Residential REIT was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. invests primarily in residential mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States Government-chartered entity. “

4/23/2020 – ARMOUR Residential REIT was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. invests primarily in residential mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States Government-chartered entity. “

4/2/2020 – ARMOUR Residential REIT was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/18/2020 – ARMOUR Residential REIT was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

ARR traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.68. The stock had a trading volume of 189,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,930. The stock has a market cap of $511.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.10. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $21.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.33 and a 200-day moving average of $15.43.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc alerts:

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $41.06 million for the quarter. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 11.20% and a negative net margin of 154.29%. On average, analysts forecast that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Zimmer purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.06 per share, for a total transaction of $130,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 160,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,090,226.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO James R. Mountain purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.82 per share, for a total transaction of $38,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $263,015 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,083,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,357,000 after purchasing an additional 82,232 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 867,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,504,000 after acquiring an additional 113,818 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $13,509,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 661,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,830,000 after buying an additional 18,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 18.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 594,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,238,000 after purchasing an additional 92,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.