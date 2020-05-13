Artis REIT (TSE:AX) Downgraded by Echelon Wealth Partners to Hold

Echelon Wealth Partners downgraded shares of Artis REIT (TSE:AX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Artis REIT has a 12-month low of C$12.82 and a 12-month high of C$14.42.

Artis REIT (TSE:AX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.15). The business had revenue of C$127.18 million during the quarter.

About Artis REIT

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (Artis) is an unincorporated closed-end real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s objective is to provide stable, reliable and tax efficient monthly cash distributions, as well as long-term appreciation in the value of Artis’ units. Its segments include Western Canada, which comprises British Columbia and Alberta; Central Canada, which comprises Saskatchewan and Manitoba, and Eastern Canada, which comprises Ontario.

