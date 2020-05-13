Azbit (AZ) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $4,123.00

Azbit (CURRENCY:AZ) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. In the last week, Azbit has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Azbit has a total market cap of $761,155.20 and approximately $4,123.00 worth of Azbit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Azbit token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, YoBit and BW.com.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Azbit alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00043117 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $325.00 or 0.03587087 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00055753 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00031608 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004548 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011002 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001867 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011012 BTC.

Azbit Token Profile

Azbit (AZ) is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. Azbit’s total supply is 125,889,091,717 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,333,536,162 tokens. The official message board for Azbit is medium.com/azbit-news . Azbit’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Azbit is azbit.com

Buying and Selling Azbit

Azbit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BW.com and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azbit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azbit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Azbit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Azbit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Azbit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.