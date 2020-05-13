B. Riley Downgrades Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) to Neutral

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

ICD has been the subject of several other reports. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Independence Contract Drilling to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Get Independence Contract Drilling alerts:

Independence Contract Drilling stock opened at $6.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 7.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.32 and its 200-day moving average is $1.94. Independence Contract Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $58.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.88) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $38.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.50 million. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 47.67% and a negative return on equity of 8.81%. As a group, analysts expect that Independence Contract Drilling will post -15.33 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 24,101 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 153.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 65,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 39,611 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 31,886 shares during the period. National Investment Services of America LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 88,924 shares during the last quarter.

About Independence Contract Drilling

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Contract Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Contract Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.