B. Riley Downgrades Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) to Neutral

Posted by on May 13th, 2020

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

ICD has been the subject of several other reports. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Independence Contract Drilling to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Independence Contract Drilling stock opened at $6.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 7.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.32 and its 200-day moving average is $1.94. Independence Contract Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $58.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.88) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $38.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.50 million. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 47.67% and a negative return on equity of 8.81%. As a group, analysts expect that Independence Contract Drilling will post -15.33 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 24,101 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 153.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 65,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 39,611 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 31,886 shares during the period. National Investment Services of America LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 88,924 shares during the last quarter.

About Independence Contract Drilling

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Analyst Recommendations for Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD)

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Contract Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Contract Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit