Barclays Increases Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target to $106.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its price target upped by analysts at Barclays from $90.00 to $106.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.85% from the stock’s previous close.

LEA has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Lear from $137.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Lear from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Lear from $136.00 to $134.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.59.

NYSE LEA opened at $99.20 on Monday. Lear has a 52 week low of $63.20 and a 52 week high of $143.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.48.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.72. Lear had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.00 EPS. Lear’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lear will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LEA. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lear by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,271 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $926,000. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its position in shares of Lear by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in shares of Lear by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

