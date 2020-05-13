Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for OneConnect Financial Technology (OTCMKTS:TMVWY)

OneConnect Financial Technology (OTCMKTS:TMVWY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TMVWY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a report on Monday, May 4th. Commerzbank cut OneConnect Financial Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on OneConnect Financial Technology in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OneConnect Financial Technology has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS TMVWY traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.61. The company had a trading volume of 13,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,572. OneConnect Financial Technology has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $24.61.

