Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $2.19 Million Position in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 11,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 50,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 235,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,576,000 after purchasing an additional 26,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 23,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $654,045.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,020,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,411,193.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.99. 388,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,603,944. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.38. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.51, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.05.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 21.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on JCI shares. Cfra reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.83.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

