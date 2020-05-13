Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,109 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 6,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 3.2% in the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 1,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BDX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cowen lowered Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $306.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $262.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.00.

NYSE BDX traded down $2.78 on Wednesday, hitting $259.31. 710,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,094,164. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.07 billion, a PE ratio of 79.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $245.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1-year low of $197.75 and a 1-year high of $286.72.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

