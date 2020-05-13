BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BGCP. Raymond James lowered BGC Partners from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine lowered BGC Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BGC Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGCP opened at $2.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 257.26 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.77. BGC Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $6.14.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The company had revenue of $603.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.75 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 0.38%. Research analysts expect that BGC Partners will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.80%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 270.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 97,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 70,951 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the first quarter valued at $141,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 45.2% during the first quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 62,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 19,482 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 507.2% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 4,052,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385,070 shares during the period. Finally, FCG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the first quarter valued at $29,000. 53.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

