Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Short Interest Update

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,490,000 shares, an increase of 32.4% from the April 15th total of 4,900,000 shares. Currently, 17.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

NYSE BIG remained flat at $$26.15 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.62. Big Lots has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.16.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 19.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Big Lots will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 1,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $29,663.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,722 shares in the company, valued at $181,845.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Big Lots in the first quarter worth $233,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 58.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,142,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,575,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,870,000 after acquiring an additional 141,724 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Big Lots from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Cfra lowered their price objective on Big Lots from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Big Lots from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

