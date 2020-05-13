Black Hills Corp (BKH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 on June 1st

Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.535 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th.

Black Hills has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 50 consecutive years. Black Hills has a payout ratio of 59.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Black Hills to earn $3.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.3%.

Shares of Black Hills stock opened at $59.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.33. Black Hills has a 12 month low of $48.07 and a 12 month high of $87.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.03). Black Hills had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Black Hills will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BKH shares. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Black Hills from $83.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Sidoti lowered shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Black Hills from $88.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Black Hills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.13.

In related news, Chairman David R. Emery sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 94,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tony A. Jensen acquired 2,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.25 per share, for a total transaction of $148,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,565 shares in the company, valued at $162,236.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

