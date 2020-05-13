BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund (NYSE:MYF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund (NYSE:MYF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of MYF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.48. The stock had a trading volume of 5,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,168. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.79. BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $15.41.

About BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund is a closed ended fixed income launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund was formed in February 28, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

