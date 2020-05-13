BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $3.11 EPS

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The investment management company reported ($2.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($3.11), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $41.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.37 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 15.67%.

Shares of TCPC stock opened at $8.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market cap of $480.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.53. BlackRock TCP Capital has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $14.79.

In other BlackRock TCP Capital news, COO Rajneesh Vig acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.31 per share, for a total transaction of $83,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,522.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian F. Wruble acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.96 per share, with a total value of $64,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 24,500 shares of company stock worth $249,175. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TCPC shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on BlackRock TCP Capital from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. BlackRock TCP Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.80.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

