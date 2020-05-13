Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) to Issue $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th will be given a dividend of 0.1625 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.6% annually over the last three years. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a dividend payout ratio of -32.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

NYSEAMERICAN:BRG traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.60. The company had a trading volume of 165,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,552. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.12. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $12.65.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $52.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.18 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Compass Point cut shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 27th. B. Riley cut shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Dividend History for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

