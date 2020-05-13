Bridgeline Digital (BLIN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 14th.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 42.11% and a negative return on equity of 350.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLIN opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.48. Bridgeline Digital has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $6.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.31.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create Websites, Web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

