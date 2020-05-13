Brokerages Anticipate Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT) to Announce ($0.01) Earnings Per Share

Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned Fluent an industry rank of 188 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Fluent alerts:

FLNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fluent in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Fluent stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,063. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.70 million, a P/E ratio of -66.33 and a beta of 2.43. Fluent has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $6.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.11.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $78.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.56 million. Fluent had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fluent will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Fluent in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fluent during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluent during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in Fluent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Fluent by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 13,652 shares during the period. 32.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial services, retail and consumer, media and entertainment, staffing and recruitment, and marketing services.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fluent (FLNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.