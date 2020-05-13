Brokerages Expect Schrodinger Inc (NYSE:SDGR) to Announce ($0.21) Earnings Per Share

Shares of Schrodinger Inc (NYSE:SDGR) have received an average broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the four analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price target of $50.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.21) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Schrodinger an industry rank of 36 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Shares of SDGR stock traded down $6.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.41. 132,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,121. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.98. Schrodinger has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $61.00.

Schrödinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. It segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

