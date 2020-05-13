Brokerages Expect State Auto Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STFC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect State Auto Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STFC) to announce $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for State Auto Financial’s earnings. State Auto Financial posted earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 109.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that State Auto Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow State Auto Financial.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $349.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.00 million. State Auto Financial had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 6.09%.

STFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut State Auto Financial from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub lowered State Auto Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on State Auto Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine lowered State Auto Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised State Auto Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. State Auto Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:STFC traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $18.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,495. State Auto Financial has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $36.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.95. The company has a market capitalization of $951.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 0.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. State Auto Financial’s payout ratio is 63.49%.

In other news, SVP Kim Burton Garland bought 14,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.93 per share, with a total value of $324,256.98. Also, CEO Michael Larocco bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.59 per share, with a total value of $112,950.00. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in State Auto Financial by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 350,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,346,000 after acquiring an additional 22,460 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 11,096 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Auto Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,505,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,341,000 after acquiring an additional 40,636 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in State Auto Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Auto Financial Company Profile

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products. It operates through four segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, Specialty Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.

