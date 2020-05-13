Brokerages Set $3.00 Target Price for China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS)

Shares of China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $3.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.04) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned China Automotive Systems an industry rank of 192 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAAS shares. ValuEngine lowered China Automotive Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

NASDAQ:CAAS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.74. The company had a trading volume of 9,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.50. China Automotive Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $4.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.45. The firm has a market cap of $54.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.53.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Automotive Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 454,410 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,319 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.45% of China Automotive Systems worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic systems and parts.

