BTC Capital Management Inc. Acquires 516 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,776,000. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth $14,747,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 22.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 875,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,281,000 after buying an additional 161,823 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 141.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 197,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,668,000 after buying an additional 115,656 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 59.3% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 297,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,402,000 after acquiring an additional 110,735 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPL traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,186. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.00 and a fifty-two week high of $71.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.56.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

