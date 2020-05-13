BTC Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 5,379 WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WP Carey during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in WP Carey during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of WP Carey by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WP Carey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WP Carey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 58.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WP Carey stock traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,111. WP Carey Inc has a twelve month low of $38.62 and a twelve month high of $93.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. WP Carey had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 24.64%. The business had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. WP Carey’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that WP Carey Inc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. This is a boost from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. WP Carey’s payout ratio is presently 83.20%.

In related news, Director Robert J. Flanagan purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $82.29 per share, with a total value of $82,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,161.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Niehaus purchased 1,500 shares of WP Carey stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.68 per share, with a total value of $97,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,983 shares in the company, valued at $516,340.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 16,785 shares of company stock worth $838,178. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on WP Carey from $92.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on WP Carey from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

