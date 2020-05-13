BTC Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its holdings in Paypal by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 2,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Tradition Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Paypal by 2.9% in the first quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 3,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 26,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,028,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paypal alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.56.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.67, for a total value of $3,066,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,964,484.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $669,559.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,225,032.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 242,074 shares of company stock valued at $26,312,054 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $1.20 on Wednesday, reaching $142.23. 7,060,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,837,102. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.71. The firm has a market cap of $170.18 billion, a PE ratio of 89.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.11. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $147.20.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Read More: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.