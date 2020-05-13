BTC Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

BTC Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 36.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,932 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

MUB traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $112.94. 50,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,919,477. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.64. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.03 and a 52-week high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.