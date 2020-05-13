BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,879 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TGT. TIAA FSB grew its position in Target by 133.6% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 137,927 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after acquiring an additional 78,880 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Target by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of Target by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 6,865 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Target in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Target from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on Target from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Target from $127.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.68.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.45. 2,545,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,038,692. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $70.03 and a 12 month high of $130.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.63. The company has a market capitalization of $57.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.75.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $64,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,634 shares in the company, valued at $982,668. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $49,958.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

