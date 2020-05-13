BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $270,000 Holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP) by 37.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,369 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNP. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,415,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $145,311,000 after acquiring an additional 327,201 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 188,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,174,000 after buying an additional 78,340 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 507,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,733,000 after buying an additional 71,795 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in China Petroleum & Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,167,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 59,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after buying an additional 17,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

SNP traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.41. The stock had a trading volume of 10,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,760. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.20. China Petroleum & Chemical Corp has a 1 year low of $41.31 and a 1 year high of $73.48. The stock has a market cap of $56.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $79.58 billion for the quarter. China Petroleum & Chemical had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 0.83%. As a group, equities analysts expect that China Petroleum & Chemical Corp will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.69 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. China Petroleum & Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 42.54%.

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

