BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $4.23 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

BTC Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,261 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FB. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 105,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $21,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 11,601 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $14,881,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in Facebook by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 235,449 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $48,326,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FB. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on shares of Facebook from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Facebook from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.16.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.43, for a total value of $40,241.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,216.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total transaction of $292,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,403.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,548 shares of company stock valued at $7,775,503 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock traded down $5.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,326,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,028,787. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $224.20. The stock has a market cap of $598.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

