BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $466,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 133.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,811 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000.

EEM stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,333,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,674,188. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $30.09 and a 1-year high of $46.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.01 and a 200 day moving average of $40.90.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

