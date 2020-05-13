BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $776,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 93.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,668 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Motco raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 7,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 98,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 15,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $1,872,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 255,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,315,000 after acquiring an additional 37,548 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.57. 292,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,817,534. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.20. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.