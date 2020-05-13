BTC Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 101.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $5.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $155.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,296,259. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.53. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $117.87 and a 12 month high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.