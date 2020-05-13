BTC Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,491 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in ANSYS by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 3,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 24.7% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Shane Emswiler sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total value of $1,857,310.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,851 shares in the company, valued at $10,741,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Janet Lee sold 1,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $286,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,649 shares of company stock valued at $5,596,551 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANSS. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on ANSYS from $323.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ANSYS from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.10.

ANSYS stock traded down $9.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $250.73. The company had a trading volume of 33,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.25 and a 12-month high of $299.06. The company has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.03 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.46.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. ANSYS had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 27.34%. The firm had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

