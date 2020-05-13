BTC Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,801 T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,801 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in T-Mobile Us during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile Us during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,802,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile Us alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on TMUS. Citigroup raised their target price on T-Mobile Us from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus lifted their price objective on T-Mobile Us from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays set a $94.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $107.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.32.

Shares of TMUS stock traded down $2.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.04. 1,930,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,325,678. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.03 and its 200-day moving average is $83.39. The stock has a market cap of $81.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.27. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $101.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile Us Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile Us Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile Us and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.