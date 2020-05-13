BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,819 Shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,819 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Unilever by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 236,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,168,000 after acquiring an additional 114,352 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Unilever by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 373,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Unilever stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.07. 348,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,563,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Unilever NV has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $63.62. The company has a market capitalization of $83.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, May 4th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Unilever from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered Unilever from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

