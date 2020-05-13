BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 83 Shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,399,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 291.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 879,327 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,694,000 after buying an additional 654,492 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,541,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,450,000 after buying an additional 516,458 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 203.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 630,703 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,631,000 after buying an additional 422,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 50.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,092,249 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,182,000 after buying an additional 367,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 2,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total value of $506,817.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $189,036.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,088 shares of company stock worth $28,987,460 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSI. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.37.

Shares of MSI traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $128.89. 89,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,387,176. The firm has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $120.77 and a 12-month high of $187.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.69.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 146.43%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 34.41%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

