BTC Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

BTC Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 31.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group stock traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,125,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,278,427. Simon Property Group Inc has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $177.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.84.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($1.47). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.24% and a net margin of 36.52%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group Inc will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SPG shares. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $147.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.67.

In other Simon Property Group news, Chairman Herbert Simon purchased 188,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.68 per share, with a total value of $9,933,972.96. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 190,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,057,929. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Simon purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.83 per share, with a total value of $9,124,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 350,072 shares of company stock valued at $19,745,593. Company insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.