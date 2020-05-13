BTC Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,255 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,955 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.1% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4,846.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,441,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,621 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 103,587 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,968,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 37,206 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 128,131 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 194,264 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,317,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.05.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $1.30 on Wednesday, reaching $41.92. 16,634,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,397,994. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $58.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

