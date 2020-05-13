Bulwark (BWK) 1-Day Volume Hits $406.00

Bulwark (CURRENCY:BWK) traded up 20% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One Bulwark coin can now be purchased for about $0.0180 or 0.00000198 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. Bulwark has a market cap of $267,941.61 and $406.00 worth of Bulwark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bulwark has traded 21.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electra (ECA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002217 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bulwark

Bulwark is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 2nd, 2017. Bulwark’s total supply is 15,237,644 coins and its circulating supply is 14,918,590 coins. Bulwark’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . The Reddit community for Bulwark is /r/bulwarkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bulwark’s official Twitter account is @BulwarkCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bulwark

Bulwark can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bulwark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bulwark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bulwark using one of the exchanges listed above.

