Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cabot had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CBT opened at $29.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Cabot has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $50.58.

Get Cabot alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.81%.

CBT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Cabot from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine lowered Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Cabot from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Cabot from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Cabot from $48.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Cabot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.22.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.