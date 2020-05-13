Canaccord Genuity Increases Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Price Target to $2.75

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its target price increased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $2.00 to $2.75 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 46.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PEYUF. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.88.

PEYUF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.88. 10,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,173. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.01. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $4.35.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin, Alberta. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 803 million barrels of oil equivalent.

