Capital One Financial Corp to Issue Dividend of $0.40 (OTCMKTS:COF/PJ)

Capital One Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:COF/PJ) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4033 per share on Monday, June 1st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

OTCMKTS COF/PJ remained flat at $$20.67 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 172,969 shares.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

